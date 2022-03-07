Rumor: PlayStation Has 'Privately Acquired the Rights to a Very Popular Konami IP' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 55 minutes ago / 350 Views
A new rumor that was posted via Twitter account Video Game Leaks claims PlayStation has "privately acquired" acquired the rights for a popular Konami franchise.
"PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP," reads the tweet. "It is rumoured to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. More info next week."
If the rumor is true there are a number of possible IPs from Konami, which includes Metal Gear Solid and Silent Hill.
PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP, it is rumoured to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. more info next week— Video Game Leaks (@VGnewsinsider) March 6, 2022
A report last year claimed Konami is looking to ramp up its game development once again with new instalments and remakes of popular franchises.
There was also a rumor that from leaker Nick Baker that Sony plans to hold a PlayStation State of Play sometime in March that he describes as "the good one."
PlayStation has a strong lineup games this year that kicked off last month with the release of Horizon Forbidden West and last week with the release of Gran Turismo 7. God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for sometime later this year. Third-party exclusives confirmed for this year includes Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25 and Forspoken on May 24.
I hope it is MGS. I love this franchise and I'm not sure if Konami is planning more games or not but I feel like it will take forever. So if Sony can come up with something earlier, I'm all for it.
I thought there were rumors that Sony already has a MGS remake in the works with Konami. If true, then I wouldnt be surprised if Sony is trying to take another step forward and just bought the rights to this game.
Could be Castlevania as well but I’d like to see SotN on Switch
OH F&%K!!! I don't know which I would rather prefer Sony bring back to life! Leaning towards Silent Hill......but if this turns out to be true, I would prefer Sony just buy Konami at that point. Clean house and give these beloved IPs the love and care they deserve.
I prefer MGS just cause I love stealth games and horror games are to much for me. Even though Silent Hill always did look cool.
I was soooooooo upset when they cancelled the Silent Hills game :( Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro would've made a masterpiece of a horror game.
I don't think anyone is going to readily buy Konami when all they are are IPs. Companies want studios and manpower to actually get content made. Adding some great IPs to your ownership means nothing if you don't have the additional studios to get these IPs realised into released software
Konami has development studios. They’re just being severely mismanaged judging the crap games they’ve been pushing out as of late. That’s what I meant by cleaning house. Although I have heard the digital Yu-gi-oh card game has been good.