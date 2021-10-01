Konami Reportedly Planning New Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania and Silent Hill Games - News

posted 2 hours ago

Konami is looking to ramp up its game development once again with new instalments and remakes of popular franchises, according to publishing sources who spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

The first title to see a new entry will be Castlevania, which the sources said it is a "reimagining" of the series and is in development internally at Konami in Japan. There will also be support from local external studios.

The sources claim external studio, Virtuos, will be developing a remake of the Metal Gear Solid series, more specifically Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Konami also has plans to release remasters of the original Metal Gear Solid games for the latest consoles. These remasters will release ahead of the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The third series that will make a return is Silent Hill, which is reportedly going to have multiple new entries from external studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

