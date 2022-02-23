Rumor: PlayStation State of Play Set for March - News

XboxEra co-founder and known leaker Nick Baker via Twitter teased that Sony plans to hold a PlayStation State of Play sometime in March that he describes as "the good one."

PlayStation has a strong lineup games this year that kicked off last week with the release of Horizon Forbidden West. Other first-party games coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2022 include Gran Turismo 7 on March 4 and God of War Ragnarök scheduled for sometime later this year.

Third-party exclusives confirmed for this year includes Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25 and Forspoken on May 24.

Happy to add to what’s already out there. Yes, they’ve got a show in March. This is supposed to be “the good one” https://t.co/lG0THwSOgq — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) February 23, 2022

