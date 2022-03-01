Gabe Newell Hand-Delivers the First Steam Decks - News

Valve president Gabe Newell in a new video was shown hand-delivering Steam Deck reservation holders in the first batch who live near Valve. Before delivering them personally, Newell is shown signing the case for the Steam Deck.

Newell in a recent interview was asked if he had any interest in adding a subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass on Steam and he said no. However, he is willing to work with Microsoft to add Game Pass on Steam.

View the video of Newell hand-delivering Steam Decks below:

The Steam Deck is an all-in-one portable PC gaming device with a price starting at $399 and going up to $649.

The $399 starting price is for the model with 64GB eMMC internal storage. The $529 model comes with 256GB NVMe SSD internal storage, while the $649 model comes with 512GB NVMe SSD internal storage.

The Steam Deck runs on an AMD APU. The CPU is a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32), while the GPU has 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32). The APU uses 4-15W. The handheld also comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s).

