Valve Willing to Add Xbox Game Pass to Steam

Microsoft in recent years not only started to release all of its first-party games on PC, but to also release them on Steam.
Valve president Gabe Newell speaking with PCGamer was asked if he had any interest in adding a subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass on Steam and he said no. However, he is willing to work with Microsoft to add Game Pass on Steam.
"I don't think it's something that we think we need to do ourselves, building a subscription service at this time," said Newell. "But for their customers it's clearly a popular option, and we'd be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam."
This could be a good opportunity for Microsoft to keep growing Xbox Game Pass, which recently surpassed 25 million subscribers.
Would be cool, but not all of MS's games are on Steam. So it would probably just be limited to what's available on Steam. Thus requiring users to also use the Microsoft Store.
Certainly worth doing though to gain subscribers, especially after the Activision Blizzard deal completes. The Blizzard content could come to other stores.
I’ve always wanted to go through two storefronts just to get to games. Makes sense.
I still wonder how this business model works: having to divvy up the subscription fee. Surely this means less money for the game makers?
Well, let’s take the 25 million subscribers and assume they are paying $10/month. That’s $250 million/month which equals to about $3 billion a year. That’s……a lot of money. Now we don’t know how many pay the $10/month or the $15/month tiers of Game Pass, so it’s potentially more. And this of course isn’t including actual game sales on Xbox consoles as well as sales on Steam. That’s more than enough money to go around for everyone.
Well I imagine Valve gets a piece for people that sign up through Steam. I would assume retailers also get a piece when they sell subscription codes for Gamepass.
I don't know how MS pays developers. I assume MS just pays money upfront to get the game for a certain period of time. Maybe content gets money depending on downloads, that would be a good way to determine a game's value on the service. Perhaps its both.