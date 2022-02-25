Valve Willing to Add Xbox Game Pass to Steam - News

Microsoft in recent years not only started to release all of its first-party games on PC, but to also release them on Steam.

Valve president Gabe Newell speaking with PCGamer was asked if he had any interest in adding a subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass on Steam and he said no. However, he is willing to work with Microsoft to add Game Pass on Steam.

"I don't think it's something that we think we need to do ourselves, building a subscription service at this time," said Newell. "But for their customers it's clearly a popular option, and we'd be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam."

This could be a good opportunity for Microsoft to keep growing Xbox Game Pass, which recently surpassed 25 million subscribers.

