Rumor: Dead Island 2 to Launch in Q4 2022 - News

/ 420 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Dead Island 2 was originally announced in 2014 and has had many delays since the initial reveal.

Industry insider Tom Henderson via a new YouTube video says he has spoken with people close to the development of Dead Island 2. The game is in a decent state and it is expected to release in Q4 2022.

"According to everyone that I've been speaking to the game decent state and it could be announced pretty soon with some kind of gameplay trailer," said Henderson. "A release date expected to be somewhere in Q4 2022, possibly leading up to next year if there is any problems with the development cycle."

Henderson did reveal some plot details for the beginning of Dead Island 2.

"You're on a plane and there's a zombie outbreak on a plane. Eventually the plane crashes into Hollywood, you survive and it is then your job to survive on the ground."

There was a report last year Dead Island 2 had moved from the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles to next-generation only with plans to just release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles