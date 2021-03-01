Dead Island 2 Reportedly Moved to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Only - News

Dead Island 2 was announced several years ago and has had three developers over the course of its troubled development period. Techland who developed the original game decided to not develop the sequel and instead worked on Dying Light. Yager Development was the original developer on the sequel until Sumo Digital took over in 2016, followed by most recently Dambuster Studios in 2019.

A new job listing, discovered by Twitter user MauroNL, at Dambuster studios for a Producer mentions that they will be "working on an established AAA title for Next-Gen Consoles and PC platforms." Dead Island 2 was not specifically mentioned in the job listing, however, it is the only game the studio is known to be working on.

This job listing might possibly mean Dead Island 2 might only be getting a release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions cancelled.

Dead Island 2 is moving to a release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC only. Current developer Dambuster Studios lists the game for "Next Gen Consoles and PC platforms". The studio is also hiring for programmers with experience in DirectX 12 and DirectX Ray Tracing.



Originally announced in 2016 for PS4, XB1 and PC the game had a troubled development cycle, having switched developers 3 times. Publisher Deep Silver recently reiterated the game is still very much coming. Source:https://t.co/GkFwBlLgib



