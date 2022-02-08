Steam Deck Hands-On Preview Drops - News

Valve will be releasing the Steam Deck on February 25 and now the first hands-on previews of the portable device have started to release.

There is a current embargo that limits the previews to only talk about the hardware itself and just seven games - Forza Horizon 5, Control, Dead Cells, Ghostrunner, Devil May Cry 5, Portal 2, and Street Fighter V: CE. Talking about the Steam Deck OS is not allowed.

LinusTechTips discussed the Steam Deck's controls saying that he "can reach every button comfortably from a neutral, relaxed position," however, he does " find a number of them a little awkward to use."

He does say the joysticks are "miles ahead of every other handheld I have touched, with the exception of the Aya Neo Next."

View LinusTechTips' hands-on preview video below:

