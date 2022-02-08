By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Steam Deck Hands-On Preview Drops

Steam Deck Hands-On Preview Drops - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 259 Views

Valve will be releasing the Steam Deck on February 25 and now the first hands-on previews of the portable device have started to release. 

There is a current embargo that limits the previews to only talk about the hardware itself and just seven games - Forza Horizon 5, Control, Dead Cells, Ghostrunner, Devil May Cry 5, Portal 2, and Street Fighter V: CE. Talking about the Steam Deck OS is not allowed. 

LinusTechTips discussed the Steam Deck's controls saying that he "can reach every button comfortably from a neutral, relaxed position," however, he does " find a number of them a little awkward to use."

He does say the joysticks are "miles ahead of every other handheld I have touched, with the exception of the Aya Neo Next."

View LinusTechTips' hands-on preview video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


7 Comments
Random_Matt (47 minutes ago)

Be great for the PS3/X360 era games. Think of many that would likely play maxed out on it.

aTokenYeti (1 hour ago)

This thing running a switch emulator would be a better switch than the actual switch.

thevideogameninja (1 hour ago)

The look reminds me of the game gear.

-SEEEEEGGGGAAAA NINJA APPROVED-

gtotheunit91 thevideogameninja (1 hour ago)

At least you won't have to replace 4 AA batteries every few hours :)

thevideogameninja gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

🤣🤣🤣

-BATTERY LIFE NINJA APPROVED-

Jumpin gtotheunit91 (36 minutes ago)

The funniest part is you're actually being generous :)
It was 6 batteries, and lasted about 1.5 to 2 hours.

gtotheunit91 Jumpin (31 minutes ago)

Oh crap you're right! Brain fart lol

