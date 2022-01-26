Steam Deck Officially Launches February 25 - News

Valve in November 2021 announced the launch of the Steam Deck has been delayed by two months to February 2022 due to the global supply chain issues. The company has now officially confirmed the Steam Deck will launch on February 25.

On February 25, Valve will send out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders and after that customers will have three days / 72 hours to make their purchase. After this period the reservation will be released to the next person in the queue.

The first Steam Deck units will ship starting on February 28. A new batch of email orders is expected to release on a "weekly cadence."

Press units will be sent out for review soon. The press review embargo on the Steam Deck will end on February 25. However, Valve teased that "some preview coverage and impressions" will release before this date.

Read details from Valve below:

We will start sending invites shortly after 10:00 am on February 25th, PST

Order emails are sent in the same order that reservations were made.

You can only order the Steam Deck model that you originally reserved.

Your reservation deposit will be applied to the final price of Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.

