Steam Deck Officially Launches February 25
Valve in November 2021 announced the launch of the Steam Deck has been delayed by two months to February 2022 due to the global supply chain issues. The company has now officially confirmed the Steam Deck will launch on February 25.
On February 25, Valve will send out the first batch of order emails to reservation holders and after that customers will have three days / 72 hours to make their purchase. After this period the reservation will be released to the next person in the queue.
The first Steam Deck units will ship starting on February 28. A new batch of email orders is expected to release on a "weekly cadence."
Press units will be sent out for review soon. The press review embargo on the Steam Deck will end on February 25. However, Valve teased that "some preview coverage and impressions" will release before this date.
Read details from Valve below:
- We will start sending invites shortly after 10:00 am on February 25th, PST
- Order emails are sent in the same order that reservations were made.
- You can only order the Steam Deck model that you originally reserved.
- Your reservation deposit will be applied to the final price of Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.
I'm interested by the device capabilities but symmetrical top thumbstick is like the worst configuration to me so I'll pass.
Time to stuff some money into my Steam Wallet (cause I'm notorious in not being able to hold onto my money lol)
I am glad steam is doing this and as unlikely as this will be, I hope we see more investment into handhelds by the rest of the industry. The Switch has shown us how much people want these types of devices
Still no idea how long until the higher end model is released.
Where did you see that? All 3 models will be available and will start the rollout on Feb 25th...
Why do you assume the higher-end model is not part of it? (maybe I missed something in the news).
Mine is still targeted for Q1 2022 as of now (just checked) and I went for the higher-end one (512GB). So I expect to receive the email in Feb/Mar.
My reseveration says Q2 2022 and I put it in the first day. I'm not surprised, but it would be nice to have a more definite date now that these are locked in.
I think you had to be in the first few minutes to still be in Q1 (like me). It goes to Q2 pretty quickly, like maybe 10/15 minutes after the pre-ordered opened. So for now I'm expecting it in Q1, but I would not surprised if this goes to Q2 anyway :)