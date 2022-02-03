Microsoft CEO on Activision Blizzard Acquisition Approval: 'We Will be Number 3' - News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaking with the Financial Times was asked if Microsoft would need to work hard to convince regulators to allow Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard.

Nadella said that even with Activision Blizzard, Microsoft would only be the third biggest gaming company with a marketshare in the low-teens.

"At the end of the day, all the analysis here has to be done through a lens of: 'what's the category we're talking about, and market structure?'" said Nadella.

"And what about the market structure? Even post this acquisition, we will be number three with sort of low-teens share [of the gaming market], where even the highest player is also [in the] teens [for marketshare]. It shows how fragmented content creation platforms are. And so, that's the fundamental category. Yes, we will be a big player in what is a highly fragmented place.

"Also, the analysis will have to extend to say 'why are these content companies trying to become bigger?' It's because the place where the constraints really are is distribution.

"The only open distribution platform for any gaming content – guess what? – is Windows. The biggest store on Windows is Steam. It's not ours. People can do any payment instrument, whereas all the other gaming distribution platforms are closed.

"To some degree, that's why we are very hopeful that, by becoming stronger, even with low share, we can create more distribution for many small players, using things like xCloud."

Microsoft last month announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

The list of subsidiaries and divisions under Activision Blizzard include Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch.

The most well known IPs that are owned by Activision Blizzard include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, and StarCraft. In total there are well over 30 IPs owned by Activision Blizzard.

