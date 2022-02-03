Nintendo Has No Plans to Join in the Gaming Acquisition Spree - News

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings call following the release of its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 said Nintendo plans to focus on organic growth and will not join in the gaming acquisition that is currently going on in the industry.

"Our brand was built upon products crafted with dedication by our employees, and having a large number of people who don't possess Nintendo DNA in our group would not be a plus to the company," said Furukawa via Bloomberg.

There were three big acquisition in the video game industry in January alone. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a blockbuster deal worth $68.7 billion, Take-Two acquired Zynga for $12.7 billion, and Sony acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion.

Nintendo in its earnings report announced shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 103.54 million units, while 766.41 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. For the quarter Nintendo shipped 10.67 million Switch units and 85.41 million Switch games.

