Nintendo Has No Plans to Join in the Gaming Acquisition Spree - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 576 Views
Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in an earnings call following the release of its latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 said Nintendo plans to focus on organic growth and will not join in the gaming acquisition that is currently going on in the industry.
"Our brand was built upon products crafted with dedication by our employees, and having a large number of people who don't possess Nintendo DNA in our group would not be a plus to the company," said Furukawa via Bloomberg.
There were three big acquisition in the video game industry in January alone. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a blockbuster deal worth $68.7 billion, Take-Two acquired Zynga for $12.7 billion, and Sony acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion.
Nintendo in its earnings report announced shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 103.54 million units, while 766.41 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. For the quarter Nintendo shipped 10.67 million Switch units and 85.41 million Switch games.
The real question is how much could Nintendo allocate towards studio acquisitions?
We all know Microsoft can buy the moon and that Sony can throw their weight around here and there but I'm not so sure about good old Nintendo. Then there is the question of what studios they think would gel well with their target audience.
Seems to me that Nintendo has been doing well relying on 1st party developers. I can't really think of many big name 3rd party developers that have been just killing it on Switch and that are the reason people are buying games on that platform.
Nintendo is a $50 billion market cap company, not dissimilar in size to activision blizzard. If they wanted to gobble up one or two of the smaller publishers, they could.
But why should they? Mario Kart 8 sold 50 million copies. Animal crossing NH will probably hit that too. No other games company on earth has attach rates this astronomical. Nintendo is insulated from the acquisition wars.
I think Nintendo's strategy is much smarter. Expand their studios instead of buying others. It's a more challenging process, but Nintendo won't lose its identity along the way (Xbox and PS are becoming, in my opinion, conglomerates without personality, in a pure Disney style). The only acquisitions that would make sense are those of companies very close and similar to Nintendo, such as Level 5, Platinum Games, Grezzo or Koei Tecmo.
I'd say this statement is either not really true, and they will make some acquisitions, or they're accepting that they are just going to be a multi-platform publisher within a couple of generations, or even that they're being stupid and clinging to a business model that has worked in the past even though the industry is moving away from it.
I wouldn't put it past Nintendo to be taking the stupid route. They often seem like they're living two decades in the past over there at Nintendo HQ.