Switch Ships 103.54 Million Units as of December 2021

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through December 31, 2021. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 103.54 million units, while 766.41 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 10.67 million Switch units and 85.41 million Switch games. The Switch hardware breaks down to 3.80 million units shipped in the Americas, 3.38 million units in Europe, 2.29 million in Japan, and 1.20 million in the rest of the world.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 81.68 million units of the 103.54 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch Lite accounts for 17.87 million units and the Switch OLED accounts for 3.99 million units.

Nintendo has lowered its forecast for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 by one million to 23.00 million Switch consoles due to the chip shortages. This would mean four million Switch consoles shipped in the quarter ending March 31, 2022 for a lifetime shipment total of 107.59 million units.

Nintendo for the nine month period reported net sales were down six percent to ¥1,320.22 billion ($11.49 billion) and an operating profit down 9.3 percent to ¥472.55 billion ($4.11 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 43.35 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 37.62 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 27.40 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 25.80 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 23.90 million Super Mario Odyssey – 23.02 million Super Mario Party – 17.39 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 14.33 million Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Pokemon Shining Pearl – 13.97 million - NEW Ring Fit Adventure – 13.53 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 11.04 million Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 8.85 million Mario Party Superstars – 5.43 million - New The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 3.85 million Metroid Dread – 2.74 million (New) New Pokemon Snap – 2.36 million Mario Golf: Super Rush – 2.26 million Miitopia – 1.63 million Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 1.28 million - New WarioWare: Get It Together! – 1.24 million Game Builder Garage – 1.01 million

