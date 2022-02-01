Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Tops 1 Million Pre-orders - News

/ 87 Views

by, posted 15 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion. Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" and will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

Bungie has confirmed the upcoming Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion has surpassed one million pre-orders ahead of its February 22 release. It is also on track to be the most pre-ordered expansion for Destiny 2.

"Thank you to the more than ONE MILLION Destiny players who have pre-ordered Destiny 2: The Witch Queen," said Bungie via Twitter. "With your incredible support, it’s on track to be the most pre-ordered expansion in Destiny 2 history."

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

Thank you to the more than ONE MILLION Destiny players who have pre-ordered Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.



With your incredible support, it’s on track to be the most pre-ordered expansion in Destiny 2 history.



See you on 2.22.22, Guardians! pic.twitter.com/1fFzAWyV30 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) February 1, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles