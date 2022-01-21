By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty Reportedly Could Move Away From Annual Releases

Call of Duty Reportedly Could Move Away From Annual Releases - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 822 Views

Microsoft this week made the biggest acquisition in gaming history with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. 

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer is excited to work on a variety of IPs owned by Activision Blizzard he grew up with. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is also  excited for the opportunities for Activision Blizzard will have working under Microsoft with the amount of resources available. He has wanted to make a new Guitar Hero, as well as a new Skylanders.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has reported high-level employees have discussed the Call of Duty franchise and the potential of it moving away from its annual release schedule. 

"There’s a belief among many Call of Duty developers that releasing games at a slower cadence will please players and help bolster the franchise," Schreier said. He added if a change were to happen it won't be until 2023 or later. 

A Sony spokesperson expects Microsoft to follow contractual obligations that are already in place once the deal closes and that Activision games will remain multiplatform.

"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," said the spokesperson at the time.

2022's Call of Duty title is rumored to be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

9 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
aTokenYeti (4 hours ago)

Would be genuinely excellent news if Microsoft liberates all those smaller activision studios that were shoehorned into being COD support studios to make yearly deadlines. The amount of great IP ABK has access to vastly outstrips what they have been putting out every year for a while now.

There is so much potential for cross pollination too. Imagine a Banjo remake from one of those ABK studios, or a Banjo X Crash mashup

  • +12
CaptainExplosion aTokenYeti (1 hour ago)

Toys for Bob has proven before they're great at 3D platformers, so I say get them to do Banjo-Threeie!! ^^

  • +2
smroadkill15 (3 hours ago)

We see what happens when Activision turns into a CoD factory. Quality declines, and so does creativity. Relying on 1 IP for the majority of your revenue every year is not good for the long-term, and I'm sure MS understands this.

  • +5
Kakadu18 (2 hours ago)

That is exactly what I hoped for them to do.

  • +3
Darwinianevolution (1 hour ago)

Excellent news if true. This is one of the IPs that needs the most rest of all of the industry.

  • 0
CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

I wouldn't mind at all if we didn't see any more COD until a decade from now.

  • 0
V-r0cK CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

I wouldn't mind either. But I think Microsoft would mind since I'm sure they didn't spend $70B on games just to shelf lol xD

  • 0
CaptainExplosion V-r0cK (1 hour ago)

Ok, then at least a 3 year wait for the next one, and that's my final offer.

  • 0
V-r0cK CaptainExplosion (53 minutes ago)

Sold! lol I think if Activision already has the next CoD underway MS may just let that go through and hopefully afterwards they should take their time with the next one.

  • 0