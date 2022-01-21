Call of Duty Reportedly Could Move Away From Annual Releases - News

Microsoft this week made the biggest acquisition in gaming history with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer is excited to work on a variety of IPs owned by Activision Blizzard he grew up with. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is also excited for the opportunities for Activision Blizzard will have working under Microsoft with the amount of resources available. He has wanted to make a new Guitar Hero, as well as a new Skylanders.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has reported high-level employees have discussed the Call of Duty franchise and the potential of it moving away from its annual release schedule.

"There’s a belief among many Call of Duty developers that releasing games at a slower cadence will please players and help bolster the franchise," Schreier said. He added if a change were to happen it won't be until 2023 or later.

- Lots of cautious optimism about the merger and Kotick being gone

- Excitement for more creative freedom under Xbox

- Fear of layoffs

- Call of Duty could ditch the yearly release schedule

A Sony spokesperson expects Microsoft to follow contractual obligations that are already in place once the deal closes and that Activision games will remain multiplatform.

"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," said the spokesperson at the time.

2022's Call of Duty title is rumored to be a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare.

