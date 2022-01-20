Activision Blizzard CEO Wants Xbox to Develop a New Guitar Hero and Skylanders - News

Activision Blizzard CEO in an interview with GamesBeat discussed the deal with Microsoft acquiring the company for $68.7 billion.

He excited for the opportunities for Activision Blizzard will have working under Microsoft with the amount of resources available. He has wanted to make a new Guitar Hero, as well as a new Skylanders. However, he says the company did not have the resources to make this happen.

"You look at all the opportunities that we get with a company like Microsoft," said Kotick. "I’ll give you one great example. Phil and I started riffing on things for the future. I’ll give you three that are really compelling. I wanted to make a new Guitar Hero for a while, but I don’t want to add teams to do manufacturing and supply chain and QA for manufacturing. And the chip shortages are enormous.

"We didn’t really have the ability to do that. I had a really cool vision for what the next Guitar Hero would be, and realized we don’t have the resources to do that. And Skylanders too. One of the great disappointments of my career is that other people came in and they came out with crappy alternatives.

"And they dumped all of these crappy alternatives in the market, and basically destroyed the market for what was a really cool future opportunity. If you look at Skylanders, with its hardware and manufacturing and supply chain, there are the same kinds of things that we can’t do but Microsoft can."

