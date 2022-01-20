Sony Expects 'Microsoft Will Abide by Contractual Agreements and Ensure Activision Games are Multiplatform' - News

Microsoft's announcement this week that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion has left some speculation as to whether future Activision Blizzard games will become Xbox console exclusive or will they still come to PlayStation consoles.

A Sony spokesperson in a statement to The Wall Street Journal expects Microsoft to follow contractual obligations that are already in place once the deal closes and that Activision games will remain multiplatform.

"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," said the spokesperson.

Microsoft when it acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax did follow contractual obligations already in place as Deathloop launched as a PS5 console exclusive and GhostWire: Tokyo will also launch only on PS5. Psychonauts 2, which was already announced for PS4 when the studio Double Fine was acquired, still launched for PS4 at launch.

What is not known is what Microsoft will do once the contractual obligations end. However, we do know Starfield and Redfall, which are new IPs, will launch exclusively on Xbox and PC.

