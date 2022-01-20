Sony Expects 'Microsoft Will Abide by Contractual Agreements and Ensure Activision Games are Multiplatform' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 788 Views
Microsoft's announcement this week that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion has left some speculation as to whether future Activision Blizzard games will become Xbox console exclusive or will they still come to PlayStation consoles.
A Sony spokesperson in a statement to The Wall Street Journal expects Microsoft to follow contractual obligations that are already in place once the deal closes and that Activision games will remain multiplatform.
"We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform," said the spokesperson.
Microsoft when it acquired Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax did follow contractual obligations already in place as Deathloop launched as a PS5 console exclusive and GhostWire: Tokyo will also launch only on PS5. Psychonauts 2, which was already announced for PS4 when the studio Double Fine was acquired, still launched for PS4 at launch.
What is not known is what Microsoft will do once the contractual obligations end. However, we do know Starfield and Redfall, which are new IPs, will launch exclusively on Xbox and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
-"expects Microsoft to follow contractual obligations that are already in place once the deal closes and that Activision games will remain multiplatform"-
But once those contractual obligations are fulfilled then guess what?
I think even the biggest critics of Microsoft know where this is headed.
-VIDEOGAME CONTRACT NINJA APPROVED-
My guess is that certain things are too big to go exclusive, at least at this time. Perhaps if Microsoft pushes the competition into a protracted period of decline that might change, but Call of Duty (for example) is likely too big to not also go on PS. It isn't just about the CoD revenue on PS, but also not wanting to push the brand into decline by reducing its player base. Same as how Microsoft has kept Minecraft multi-platform, and has kept updating existing games on PS (Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Doom Eternal, etc.).
But any completely new IP will likely not come to PS. Some might come to Switch though.
And there might be some revivals of beloved franchises that don't come to PS.
And there's an outside potential that, in the same way you need an EA account to play Battlefield, or an Ubisoft account to play R6, that perhaps a day will come where you need to register for a free (non-Gold) Xbox account to play Call of Duty on PS. I think that's already happening on first-party PC games.
I mean, current contracts would make sense, and new IP's and sequels going forward that aren't under the current contractual agreement will likely be then made exclusive to Xbox going forward.
Unless Sony is fine with paying their competition some weird (yes weird, because MS owns Acti now, it wouldn't make sense from a business pov) idea of paying Acti in the future to make more CoD games/DLC temp exclusive to PS consoles.
What is unarguable is that Microsoft now has Sony bent over a barrel and Sony knows it.
I wouldn't say they have them bent over the barrel, but if I were Sony, it logically would no longer make business sense to continue paying Acti to make anything from them temp exclusive to PS systems, as that would now mean paying your direct competitor, MS, money, only making MS richer.
Sony would do better to drop future temp exclusive deals from Acti and instead focus on other areas with that cash instead, because that would mean them not having to put money into pubs MS owns.
They already have their foot in the door on PC via their ports. They could put a bit more focus on that area, since PC gaming isn't going anywhere.
Sony can acquire EA and square enix to counter! dont think for a second Sony is figuring away to counter.
Rape jokes are not even an argument to begin with. Explain the situation from your point of view in an actual concrete way, so that people know whether or not it's something they would argue for or against.
Of course current contracts will be honored and old games will be supported. MS has already done this. But all new games and sequels will be exclusive. The "ensure future activision games are multiplat" line from a Sony rep is nothing short of a PR response to their stock dropping.
I think we all expect this given what they did in regard to Bethesda games. Already existing deals will be honored, already released games will continue to be updated and supported, future big titles are likely Xbox/PC only.
Really it doesn't matter if it comes to PS5 for $69.99 when it comes day 1 on Gamepass. But, I expect the same thing to happen here that happened with Bethesda acquisition. Future game after contractual agreement will be Xbox and PC exclusive.
It depends. While you see only se 69.99 vs $10month. Other people see $120 a year for only one game when that's all the want. I think a serious amount of people underestimate just how little games the mass population plays. I know so many people who only play COD and have no interest in any other games because frankly they don't even have the time. MS needs to remove COD from the Sony ecosystem that's how they can really do damage.
It'll be curious to see what happens with Overwatch 2. Unless I'm mistaken, no platforms have been announced for it yet?
The wording here is more “in addition to honoring contractual agreements”, not “we have contractual agreements to keep all the games multi platform”.
I think it’s clear that internally Sony is extremely worried and they are going to try and do everything in their power to keep all of call of duty on their platform. I don’t think they will succeed
Maybe not on the PS5 but its getting more and more inevitable that gamepass will one day be on a Sony console, assuming we still have console beyond the PS5/Xbox Series.
Yah well... The issue is that is that Sony needs to accept GP on their console sooner than later... Because at some point Microsoft will not want it.
At the same time, Sony is probably coming with the GP answer and we will probably hear about it this month. I'm super excited by those rumors saying that "Play Station 3" games MAY be playable on the Play Station Five with the new service too. But we will see.
But if they come up with their own service, there is no way after that GP will be on Play Station.
The problem with Sony's Gamepass is that they are losing access to a LOT of future ips with all these Microsoft purchases. When we compare what's on MS's Gamepass by 2025 vs. what's on PS's Gamepass by 2025, there is going to be a LOT more new content and legacy content on MS's.
Oh you are absolutely right but I think Sony is going to try fighting instead of giving up to GP. Is it the right business decision? Not sure :) But I believe (based on thin air ;-)) that this is what they will do.
For sure, and many millions of PlayStation gamers will love having all those games on a Gamepass-like service. It just won't be filled with nearly as many games as MS's.
There is not such thing as "quality" for PS gamer... It is the same for all gamers... Seriously, I know this sounds good while saying it, but pretending that other gamers (PC, Xbox, Nintendo) are not in for the same thing is pretty wrong.
That's a narrative Sony always played on, like Apple to build brand loyalty...
Humour me. Tell us why are Nintendo’s fans so loyal and sticking with them?
Nah. Not going to waste time.
Edit: Actually just realize that you pretty much missed my point.
My point is that ALL gamers from ALL platformers want quality games, "PS gamers" are not specials or different...
Thinking that Play Station is a special place is ridiculous. They are like the 2 others, trying their best to bring out as many games as possible to make money. And quality-wise, we could see that Microsoft too pulled out some quality game this year.
Brand loyalty is dumb from the start. But don't mix brand loyalty with something else. I love Nintendo because of some of their franchise. Mario, Metroid, etc... Nothing to do with the "quality" of their games being higher than the 2 others, and vice-et-versa.
I know for some, it feels good to think they are special in their brand loyalty non-sense. But that's all it is, brand loyalty non sense.
I don't expect Sony's version to be much more than a PS Now included with a PS Plus subscription (at a higher PS+ price tier). I don't think they're doing the same thing as Gamepass per say, because it's too much of a long term investment and probably being in the red for years before it becomes profitable.
I can’t really see any circumstance where Xbox Gamepass will release on PlayStation.
"Contractual Agreements" is an interesting phrase.