Phil Spencer Wants to Work on a Variety of Franchises from the Activision Blizzard Vault - News

/ 152 Views

by, posted 31 minutes ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO speaking with The Washington Post expressed his excitement for the collection of IPs owned by Activision Blizzard he grew up with.

"I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let’s go!" Spencer said. "King’s Quest, Guitar Hero. ... I should know this but I think they got HeXen."

He added, "We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with them when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood and that the teams really want to get. I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability."

Activision developer Toys for Bob is the studio behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time before it started to work as a support studio on Call of Duty.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has said he is excited for the opportunities for Activision Blizzard will have working under Microsoft with the amount of resources available. He has wanted to make a new Guitar Hero, as well as a new Skylanders. However, he says the company did not have the resources to make this happen.

"We didn’t really have the ability to do that," Kotick said at the time. "I had a really cool vision for what the next Guitar Hero would be, and realized we don’t have the resources to do that. And Skylanders too. One of the great disappointments of my career is that other people came in and they came out with crappy alternatives."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles