PlayStation Plus Games for January 2022 Announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment following a leak on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for January 2022, which will be available from Tuesday, January 4, 2022 to Monday, February 1.

Persona 5 Strikers | PS4

Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story featuring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges, thrusting you in an epic tale as you strike back against the corruption overtaking cities. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat as you reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the centre of the crisis.

Dirt 5 | PS4 & PS5

Conquer stunning global routes and drive an iconic roster of cars in an amplified off-road racing experience. Let loose in the boldest off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, online multiplayer*, Playgrounds creator mode and more. Blaze a trail on global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. Race on over 70 routes across 10 global locations – from New York’s frozen East River, to the glimmer of Norway’s Northern Lights.

Deep Rock Galactic | PS4 & PS5

Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player* co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy.

