PlayStation Plus Games for January 2022 Announced
William D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago
Sony Interactive Entertainment following a leak on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for January 2022, which will be available from Tuesday, January 4, 2022 to Monday, February 1.
Persona 5 Strikers | PS4
Jump into the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story featuring the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic road trip across Japan. A summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn as a distorted reality emerges, thrusting you in an epic tale as you strike back against the corruption overtaking cities. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat as you reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the centre of the crisis.
Dirt 5 | PS4 & PS5
Conquer stunning global routes and drive an iconic roster of cars in an amplified off-road racing experience. Let loose in the boldest off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, online multiplayer*, Playgrounds creator mode and more. Blaze a trail on global tracks, covering gravel, ice, snow and sand, with cars ranging from rally icons to trucks, to GT heroes. Race on over 70 routes across 10 global locations – from New York’s frozen East River, to the glimmer of Norway’s Northern Lights.
Deep Rock Galactic | PS4 & PS5
Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player* co-op FPS featuring badass space Dwarves, 100% destructible environments, procedurally-generated caves, and endless hordes of alien monsters. Work together as a team to dig, explore, and fight your way through a massive cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You will need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy.
Really good lineup for that month. Nice to see they are offering PS5 versions now. Hopefully this will become the new norm, especially since FF7R remake allowed the PS5 version for plus last week. Strikers is a great game and I enjoyed getting the Plat for it, it also runs at 60fps on PS5. I am hopeful this will lead into a good announcement for the next Persona anniversary reveal in Feb.
i want to point 2 things.
1 - Luck me, i was going to buy P5S, now i got it on my PS+!!
2 - Again, in something that has been repeating itself almost constantly, PS+ games are better than Xbox Gold's. Gamepass is good, but "Basic Xbox Gold" is leaving a lot to be desired compared to PS+, Xbox putting everything in gamepass and leaving only "scraps" for those on Xbox Gold..
1- Yes play this game. So under appropriated because of the "warrior style" lable it got. It is far more a Persona game than it is a Warriors game as a complete package, and even the combat feels more like a traditional action RPG than a "warriors" title as well. I hope this PS Plus addition helps get rid of that lable as more people play it.
2- Gold is included with Ultimate anyway, which is only 5 more dollars and includes EA access as well. Furthermore MS Rewards is so good I have probably gotten half a year of gamepass for free anyway, which drives the yearly cost way down. Overall, MS still holds far more value with their services overall.
BUT if for whatever reason someone only got GOLD...yes PS Plus trumps it by a large margin. If I had to sum it up, MS holds the advantage at higher tier services, while Sony holds it on the lower end of the spectrum.
I only talked about gamepass because Manly brought it up himself, and since I was replying to him and his comment gamepass was relevant. Especially considering that Ultimate includes gamepass itself, something many anti xbox users on this forum try to dodge.
So assuming you sub to gamepass for a full year (I only do it for months I will be using the service, or playing online), then you are still getting the better deal with gamepass Ultimate even though the price is the same as regular gamepass plus the 5 dollars from the 60 you paid for the year. This is because you have EA access included on top of that with Ultimate.
So again, as I said before, Sony has the better deal on the lower end of the spectrum compared to just GOLD, and MS has the better service value on the upper end with gamepass. I clearly addressed both scenarios, as I do not believe in cherry picking.
It's basically Persona 5-2. Just an ARPG than TRPG. It's a full-on sequel to Vanilla P5. Not really a Warriors game. Tho when in battle you do take on a small cluster. Each map is basically a Palace but more open but not DW run back and forth either. Like any reg dungeon. You want to get from start go finish.
I'm playing Persona 5 Royal now. Finished Vanilla when it was released. I finished Strikers last year on Switch. Look forward to finishing it on PS4. Damn fun game. Good sequel.
Nice! I wanted to get Strikers, really enjoyed P5 and P5 Royal. Can't wait for this!
Strikers is the fighting game ?
Nevermind its the action game. Ps giving games like dirt 5 on ps5? Hope they keep this trend.