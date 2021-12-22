PlayStation Plus Games for January 2022 Reportedly Leaked - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 491 Views
The PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs accurately leaked the December, November, October and September lineups.
The January 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Deep Rock Galactic for the PS5 and PS4, Dirt 5 for the PS5 and PS4, and Persona 5 Strikers for the PS4.
The PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 are available until January 3. The list of games include Godfall Challenger Edition for the PS5 and PS4, Mortal Shell for the PS4, and Lego DC Super-Villains for the PS4. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
Dirt is the title that seems to stand out for me of the PS5 titles because I really don't know much about Deep Rock Galactic.
PS4 users look like they are in for a treat with more Persona so that's a nice touch.
I'm not sure I would classify this as a strong PS plus lineup but there is still fun to be had.
-HEY, IT'S FREE NINJA APPROVED-
Deep Rock Galactic is a good co-op game to play with friends. Not the best to play solo.
Great lineup if true, especially P5S which just came out this past Feb in the West. This bodes well for the next Persona announcement in Feb too. Sony likes to promote IP's on PS Plus just before they get a new installment or upgrade/expansion just as FF7R and most recently Kingdoms of Amalur did.
Sounds good, looking forward to Persona and trying out Dirt 5...just waiting for the official announcement in case Dirt 5 is some sort of 10 track trial.