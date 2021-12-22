PlayStation Plus Games for January 2022 Reportedly Leaked - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs accurately leaked the December, November, October and September lineups.

The January 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Deep Rock Galactic for the PS5 and PS4, Dirt 5 for the PS5 and PS4, and Persona 5 Strikers for the PS4.

The PlayStation Plus games for December 2021 are available until January 3. The list of games include Godfall Challenger Edition for the PS5 and PS4, Mortal Shell for the PS4, and Lego DC Super-Villains for the PS4. The PS4 games are also playable on the PS5 via backward compatibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

