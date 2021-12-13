Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI Development is 'Chaotic' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 51 minutes ago / 261 Views
It was reported in July by insider Tom Henderson and corroborated by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier that Rockstar won't release Grand Theft Auto VI until 2024 or 2025 as Rockstar Games is focused on the well-being of its developers. It will also only release on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC and Rockstar wants the new consoles to have a higher install base.
Twitter account AccNGT, who leaked Quantic Dream's recently announced Star Wars Eclipse, has said development for Grand Theft Auto VI is "chaotic."
"Some people don't realize how chaotic the development is," reads the tweet. "I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects. ([Of course] not the graphics side).
"If the game is announced this year / early 2022, we can really be worried."
I have no doubt. GTA VI needs to have the development time of a ESVI lol. I have a feeling if GTA VI is announced in 2022, it'll be a "hey, this game does indeed exist" type trailer, then hear nothing for 2-3 years.
I don't see this game releasing until late this generation, like 2025 or 2026 probably. Rockstar has become so laughably slow that they are basically a 1 game per generation studio now. This is what happens when you foolishly push for AAAA instead of AAA. There was a time when Rockstar was able to release like 4 or 5 AAA games per gen, now, even though they have like 2000 developers, we are only getting 1 AAAA game per gen from them.
I think AAAA development is going to collapse hard soon. We already saw what happens to an overhyped AAAA game with Cyberpunk 2077, if the same happens with GTA 6 I think that will be the end of AAAA development, no publisher is going to risk $300m+ budgets and 500+ person development teams if the end result is going to be a game that got overhyped and ultimately disappoints most people who buy it.
24/25 is fine by me as long as they get it right. There is no rush take your time to put out the best product they can.