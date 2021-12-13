Rumor: Grand Theft Auto VI Development is 'Chaotic' - News

It was reported in July by insider Tom Henderson and corroborated by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier that Rockstar won't release Grand Theft Auto VI until 2024 or 2025 as Rockstar Games is focused on the well-being of its developers. It will also only release on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC and Rockstar wants the new consoles to have a higher install base.

Twitter account AccNGT, who leaked Quantic Dream's recently announced Star Wars Eclipse, has said development for Grand Theft Auto VI is "chaotic."

"Some people don't realize how chaotic the development is," reads the tweet. "I really think there will be disappointment for many people for some aspects. ([Of course] not the graphics side).

"If the game is announced this year / early 2022, we can really be worried."

