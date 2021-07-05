Grand Theft Auto VI Reportedly Won't Release Until 2024 or 2025 - News

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V nearly eight years ago in September 2013 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, followed by a release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2014, and for PC in April 215. The game is getting released on the next-generation consoles - the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 - on November 11, 2021.

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series has been eagerly awaiting Grand Theft Auto VI, however, according to insider Tom Henderson fans will need to wait at least a few more years. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier corroborated what Henderson has claimed.

The insider says Grand Theft Auto VI won't release until 2024 or 2025 as Rockstar Games is focused on the well-being of its developers. It will also only release on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC and Rockstar wants the new consoles to have a higher install base.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in a modern day Vice City with the primary reason that it gives Rockstar more freedom with Grand Theft Auto Online DLC, according to Henderson.

The world size isn't going to be that big at launch, however, over time it will be expanded with new locations. He compares the changes to how the Fortnite map changes with every new season.

The game will feature multiple protagonists like in Grand Theft Auto V with one of them being female. The female is going to be the bright one in the group and will be responsible for the technical stuff like hacking.

Idk why everyone thinks that I said GTA VI was coming in 2023. Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I've heard — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 4, 2021

