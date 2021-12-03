Battlefield 2042 Reportedly Sold 4.23 Million Units in Launch Week - Sales

Battlefield 2042 has had a rocky launch with features missing that were in previous Battlefield titles and plenty of bugs. Electronic Arts is making changes at developer DICE as GM Oskar Gabrielson is leaving the company, while Respawn Etnertainment's Vince Zampella will be the new overall boss on the Battlefield franchise.

Journalist and insider Tom Henderson has reported launch week sales for Battlefield 2042 were 4.23 million units. These are reportedly internal figures from EA. This would mean Battlefield 2042 had the second biggest launch in franchise history with Battlefield 3 at number one with 4.68 million units sold.

Here are the figures from Henderson:

Battlefield 3 - 4.68M Battlefield2042 - 4.23M Battlefield 1 - 3.46M Battlefield 4 - 2.59M Battlefield: Hardline - 1.48M Battlefield: Bad Company 2 - 1.39M Battlefield: Bad Company - 0.44M

Battlefield 2042 is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

