EA Makes Major Changes at DICE and Other Devs Following Rocky Battlefield 2042 Launch

Electronic Arts is making major changes at developer DICE following the rock launch of Battlefield 2042.

GameSpot is reporting DICE general manager Oskar Gabrielson is leaving the company, while Respawn Etnertainment's Vince Zampella will be the new overall boss on the Battlefield franchise.

Halo designer Marcus Lehto is building a new studio in Seattle focused on adding more story into the Battlefield universe. The developer of Battlefield 2042's Portal mode, Ripple Effect, will be developing a new Battlefield experience set in the universe of Battlefield 2042.

EA has told GameSpot DICE, Ripple Effect, and Lehto's new studio will be working together to improve and expand Battlefield 2042. There is also the creation of a Battlefield universe that will span multiple games and other media.

Byron Beede, the Call of Duty veteran hired earlier this year to grow Battlefield, said Lehto and his team will work to grow the narrative in Battlefield 2042 with different experiences. This will lay the foundation for "storytelling opportunities now and well into the future."

"While he and his team in the Seattle area are just getting started on building the Battlefield world of tomorrow, their work will shape later seasons for 2042 and beyond," Beede said. "This new studio will act as the driver for narrative in tight collaboration with DICE and Ripple Effect Studios to help build great player experiences in the Battlefield universe."

Ripple Effect will continue to support the Battlefield 2042 Portal while it works on a new experience in the Battlefield 2042 universe.

EA chief operating officer Laura Miele speaking about Zampella said, "He creates culture-defining entertainment that resonants beyond games. We are bringing one of the most influential and talented individuals in entertainment to a franchise that is ready to be unleashed into the modern era of gaming. It's an extraordinary inflection point in game history.

"His ability to lead studios and bring developers together so they can create world-class experiences is unmatched. I believe the structure, process, and vision he brings will enable Battlefield to excel like never before. No one knows shooters and live services better than Vince."

Miele believes the right team is now in place to grow the Battlefield franchise.

