Cotton Rock 'n' Roll Headed West as Cotton Fantasy

ININ Games announced Cotton Rock ‘n’ Roll will launch in the west this winter as Cotton Fantasy for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

"A brand-new Cotton adventure awaits you and ININ is bringing the retail and digital versions to the West!" said ININ Games.

Strictly Limited Games will be releasing a Limited and Collector's Edition of the game. Pre-orders will open up on Saturday at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm CEST.

