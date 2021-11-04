Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is Now the Best-Selling Mario Kart Game Ever - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo in its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch revealed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped 3.34 million units during the six month period ending September 30, 2021.

Lifetime shipment figures for the kart racing game are now at 38.74 million units worldwide since it released in April 2017. This does mean it has surpassed Mario Kart Wii, which sold 37.38 million units, to become the best-selling Mario Kart game ever.

Here is the list of best-selling Mario Kart games:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) - 38.74m Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 37.38m Mario Kart DS (DS) - 23.60m Mario Kart 7 (3DS) - 18.95m Mario Kart 64 (N64) - 9.87m Super Mario Kart (SNES) - 8.76m Mario Kart 8 (WiiU) - 8.46m Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (GCN) - 6.88m Mario Kart: Super Circuit (GBA) - 5.91m Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (NS) - 1.27m

