Switch Shipments Reach 92.87 Million Units as of September 30 - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch through September 30, 2021. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 92.87 million units, while 681.00 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 3.83 million Switch units and 48.60 million Switch games. The Switch hardware breaks down to 1.46 million units shipped in the Americas, 0.94 million units in Europe, 0.87 million in Japan, and 0.57 million in the rest of the world.

Shipment figures for the regular Nintendo Switch for the six month period ending September 30, 2021 decreased 22.8 percent to 6.45 million, while Switch Lite shipment figures dropped 56.4 percent to 1.82 million.

The regular Nintendo switch model accounts for 76.34 million units of the 92.87 million Switch consoles shipped worldwide. The Switch lite accounts for the remaining 16.53 million units.

Nintendo has lowered its forecast for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 to 24.00 million Switch consoles due to the chip shortages. That would mean 15.72 million Switch consoles are expected to be shipped for the second half of the fiscal year. This is down slightly from the 16.30 million consoles shipped in the six month period of the prior year.

Nintendo for the six month period reported net sales were down 18.9 percent to ¥624.27 billion ($5.49 billion) and an operating profit down 24.5 percent to ¥219.96 ($1.94 billion).

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 7.45 million The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 3.6 million (New) New Pokemon Snap – 2.19 million (New) Mario Golf: Super Rush – 1.94 million (New)

