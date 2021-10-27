Nintendo Switch Online Datamine Suggests Smash Bros., Mario Party, and More Coming to N64 Libary - News

Nintendo this week released the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, making multiple games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive playable.

MondoMega on Twitter has now datamined the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Switch Online apps, revealing multiple games that are coming to the service that have to yet to be announced.

Each console app contains a numbered list of games that are in alphabetical order and some of the gaps are small enough to make it obvious what those games are.

Initial datamining from the N64 app is somewhat fruitful. Going by the game IDs there are at least 38 N64 titles planned for NSO. The list is alphabetical so you can fill in some of the gaps already; 37 is Majora, 32 is Smash, 33 is Wave Race, 14-16 is Mario Party, etc. pic.twitter.com/tiVcugmc88 — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) October 26, 2021

The suggested list of N64 games coming to Switch Online include Super Smash Bros., Wave Race, and Mario Party 1 to 3. At least 38 N64 games are planned, along with 52 Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games.

What is more interesting is the Switch Online platforms are numbered with NES given the number 1, SNES number 2, N64 number 3, and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive number 5. This leaves a gap with number 4 missing suggesting the rumored Game Boy games coming to Switch Online might be happening.

and if you're still questioning additional NSO platforms beyond these two, look at the first number of the game IDs for each platform. N64 is 3, MD is 5; SNES was 2, you can figure out what that means. — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) October 26, 2021

Here are the list of games out now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack:

Nintendo 64:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Tennis

Dr Mario 64

Sin & Punishment

WinBack

Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:

Castlevania Bloodlines

Contra Hard Corps

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Rage 2 Strider

Here are games that will be added in the future:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

Snap The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

