Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is Now Available

Nintendo has officially released the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. An individual membership is priced at $49.99 USD for 12 months, while the family membership, which can be used by up to eight Nintendo Account holders, is price at $79.99 USD for 12 months.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, as well as the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Here is the list of confirmed games coming to the Expansion tier:

Nintendo 64:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Tennis

Dr Mario 64

Sin & Punishment

WinBack

Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:

Castlevania Bloodlines

Contra Hard Corps

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Rage 2 Strider

Here are games coming after launch:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

Snap The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

