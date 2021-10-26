N64 Games Running on the Switch Reportedly Has Multiple Issues - News

/ 533 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is now available, adding a selection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive to the Switch Online service.

There are reports going around of some Nintendo 64 games having problems with its emulation running on Nintendo Switch Online, according to Eurogamer.

Mario Kart 64 has multiple problems from sound delay, texture issues, and a display warnings that will not let you save Ghost Data as it required the N64 Controller Pak in the original game.

There are reports of input lag that people are calling "slightly noticeable" to "I can’t play Mario 64 or Mario Kart 64 like this." Framerate issues are also reported in Yoshi’s Island and Star Fox 64. There are reports of sound delays in some games.

Looks like there are fog and transparency issues with the Switch emulation solution (which seems to be based on the 3D All Stars emulator). Looks like it doesn’t quite work well with all games yet. Not great. https://t.co/wxpYk1ADH2 — John Linneman (@dark1x) October 26, 2021

One thing people are complaining about are how the app's button mapping was done. The C-buttons are mapped to the right stick, the Z button to ZL, and the A and B buttons to the Switch's own A and B buttons. The A and B buttons are at a different position and angle on the Switch than on the N64 controller. Mapping the A and B buttons to B and Y on the Switch would have made more sense.

One strange quirk with Super Mario 64 is the Japanese version support rumble, while in Europe and North America there is no rumble support. In order to use rumble you need to change your Switch's region to Japan.

Here is to hoping Nintendo fixes the reported issues quickly.

An individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is priced at $49.99 USD for 12 months, while the family membership, which can be used by up to eight Nintendo Account holders, is price at $79.99 USD for 12 months. It includes games from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, as well as the Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Here is the list of games available on the Expansion tier:

Nintendo 64:

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Yoshi’s Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Tennis

Dr Mario 64

Sin & Punishment

WinBack

Sega Genesis / Mega Drive:

Castlevania Bloodlines

Contra Hard Corps

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

Musha

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Rage 2 Strider

Here are games coming soon:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

Snap The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles