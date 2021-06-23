Nintendo 64 Turns 25 - Top 10 Best-Selling Nintendo 64 Games - Sales

Nintendo's fifth-generation video game console, the Nintendo 64, is celebrating its 25th anniversary today in Japan. The N64 released in Japan on June 23, 1996, in North America on September 29, 1996, and in Europe and Oceania on March 1, 1997.

Nintendo had discontinued the N64 in 2002 and managed to sell 32.93 million units of the console during its lifetime. It is currently the 12th best-selling video game platform of all time.

The Nintendo 64 proved most successful in North America with sales of 20.11 million units sold. It also sold 6.35 million units in Europe, 5.54 million units in Japan, and 0.93 million units in the rest of the world.

52 games for the N64 managed to sell over one million units, 25 games sold more than two million units, seven sold over five million units, and just one sold over 10 million units.

Super Mario 64 is the biggest hit on the platform with 11.91 million units sold. Mario Kart 64 comes in second place with 9.87 million units sold, followed by GoldenEye 007 with 8.09 million units sold and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time with 7.60 million units sold.

Super Smash Bros. was the fifth best-selling game on the N64 with sales of 5.55 million units. Pokemon Stadium comes in sixth place with sales of 5.46 million, followed by Donkey Kong 64 with 5.27 million units sold.

Diddy Kong Racing comes in at eighth place with 4.88 million units sold, followed by Star Fox 64 in ninth with 4.99 million units sold. Banjo-Kazooie rounds out the top 10 with 3.65 million units sold.

Here is a list of the top 10 best-selling Nintendo 64 games:

Super Mario 64 - 11.91 million Mario Kart 64 - 9.87 million GoldenEye 007 - 8.09 million The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - 7.60 million Super Smash Bros. - 5.55 million Pokemon Stadium - 5.46 million Donkey Kong 64 - 5.27 million Diddy Kong Racing - 4.88 million Star Fox 64 - 4.00 million Banjo-Kazooie - 3.65 million

