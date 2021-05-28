Switch Pro Reportedly Has USB 3.0, Ethernet Port, Stand Similar to Surface - News

There was a report earlier this week that cites multiple sources who claim the Nintendo Switch model, being dubbed the Switch Pro, will release in September or October and assembly will start as early as July.

Spanish video games website Vandal has released its own report on the Nintendo Switch Pro potentially revealing new details on the console.

The Switch Pro will come with a new dock that is a little bit wider at the rear than the current one. It will include two USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port.

The Switch Pro itself will be a very similar size to the original Switch. However, it will have a larger screen that will eliminate the black frames around the edge. It will also have an OLED screen, which will be higher quality than the current LCD screen.

The Switch Pro will also be compatible with current Joy-Cons, as well as other peripherals. The console will also have a new stand that is described as being similar to Microsoft's Surface.

The sources told Vandal that the Switch Pro is in the final production process, however, it might not launch in Europe until the end of November. They also claim there will be a lmited number of consoles available at launch compard to previous Nintendo launches.

