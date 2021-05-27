Bloomberg: New Switch Model to Release in September or October, Assembly to Start in July - News

Following multiple rumors and reports about a new Nintendo Switch model in the works, multiple sources have told Bloomberg it will release in September or October and assembly on the new Switch could start as soon as July.

The new Switch model is likely to be priced higher than the original Switch, which has been priced at $299 since it launched in March 2017. It might be announced ahead of Nintendo's E3 conference. This would be to give publishers more time to showcase their upcoming games for the Switch.

The upgraded Switch model will be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, while the original Switch will be phased out over time.

Assemblers are expected to begin shipping the new Switch in early July and ramp up production to a peak in October to December. This is despite continued semiconductor shortages that have faced the other new video game consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

