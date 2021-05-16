Dying Light 2 to Have More Open World Events, Picking A Faction is Mandatory - News

Developer Techland has posted a second AMA video to YouTube answering the most frequently asked questions by fans. You can view the first AMA video here.

Lead Game Designer of Dying Light 2 Tymon Smektała was asked if it would be possible to side with no factions in the game and be an enemy to everyone. He said that it won't be possible to be a lone wolf and you will have to pick a faction to side with.

"You have to understand that our world is extremely brutal, extremely primal, full of threats and conflicts," said Smektała. "So, if you have no allies, you basically die very quickly and we don’t want you to die very quickly, and we also want you to make a decision. We also want you to make a statement. So a lone wolf option is not available, you will have to decide if you want to play with those guys or the other ones."

Associate Producer Julia Szynkaru was asked if there would be more world events such as airdrops from the first game. She said there would be a lot more open world events in the game.

"Yes, there will be a lot more open world events in Dying Light 2," said Szynkaru. "Not only will we have a living world with encounters all over, but also you will be able to explore new locations, such as GRE Quaratines or Dark Places."

View the second AMA video below:

Dying Light 2 will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

