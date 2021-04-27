Dying Light 2 AMA Answers Fan Questions - News

Developer Techland has posted an AMA video to YouTube answering the most frequently asked questions by fans.

Lead Game Designer of Dying Light 2 Tymon Smektała details the choice and consequence mechanics, the world size and verticality, and much more.

View the AMA video below:

Dying Light 2 will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

