Monster Hunter Series Sales Top 71 Million Units - Sales

/ 260 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise has sold over 71 million units worldwide. This figure combines the 66 million units sold as of December 31, 2020 with the five million units shipped of the recently released Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise in Japan sold over 1.3 million units in its launch week and helped push Switch sales to 267,497 units sold. In the UK, the game debuted in first place with launch sales that were 43 percent lower than Monster Hunter World.

The Resident Evil series is the number one best-selling franchise from Capcom, which has sold over 107 million units.

Other Capcom franchise sales figures include Street Fighter at 46 million units sold, Mega Man at 36 million units sold, Devil May Cry at 23 million units sold, and Dead Rising at over 14 million units sold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles