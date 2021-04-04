Monster Hunter Rise Ships 5 Million Units - Sales

/ 478 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Rise has shipped five million units worldwide in one week since its release for the Nintendo Switch on March 26. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from four million units shipped in its opening weekend. This means it has shipped another one million units in less than a week.

"Monster Hunter Rise is an all-new Monster Hunter title for Nintendo Switch," reads the press release from Capcom. "The game was developed with Capcom's proprietary RE ENGINE in order to provide a new, accessible Monster Hunter experience that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and with anyone.

"In addition to new monsters and locales, the game provides a completely fresh take on the hunting experience through a host of new, exhilarating hunting actions made possible with the Wirebug. With this, players can traverse terrain at high speed, or even bind monsters and control them. Further adding to the excitement is the debut of new 'canyne' hunting partners called Palamutes.

"The title garnered critical acclaim following the release of two demos featuring both local and online cooperative play prior to launch, with resulting shipments exceeding 5 million units one week since release."

Monster Hunter Rise launched for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 26. A PC version is planned for release in early 2022.

[Press Release]

"Monster Hunter Rise Surpasses 5 Million Units Globally! - Strong unit sales growth supported by positive reception of game concept and new gameplay features -" added.https://t.co/UDn8rSbgXe — Capcom IR (@Capcom_IR) April 5, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles