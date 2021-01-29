Resident Evil Series Sales Top 107 Million, Monster Hunter Over 66 Million - Sales

posted 23 minutes ago

Capcom has released its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 and has updated the sales figures for a number of its franchises.

The Resident Evil series has sold over 107 million units, which is up from 100 million sold in June 2020. The number will continue to grow as Resident Evil Village launches in May and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 continue to sell.

Other Capcom franchise sales figures include Monster Hunter at over 66 million units sold, Street Fighter at 46 million units sold, Mega Man at 36 million units sold, Devil May Cry at 23 million units sold, and Dead Rising at over 14 million units sold.

We previously reported the remake of Resident Evil 3 has sold 3.6 million units. This is behind the remake of Resident Evil 2, which sold 4.7 million units during the same timeframe. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold 7.2 million units, which brings total sales for the base game and expansion to over 24 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

