Animal Crossing Tops the UK Charts, Hades Debuts in 7th - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has jumped up two takes to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending March 20, 2021. This is despite a seven percent drop in sales.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in second place as sales were down 19 percent. Spider-Man: Miles Morales after topping the charts drops to third as sales fell 60 percent.

Hades debuted in seventh place as the Switch version had a physical release. The game has been available as a digital release on Switch and PC since September 2020.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Hades - NEW Minecraft (NS) Super Mario 3D All-Stars Minecraft Dungeons

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

