Dying Light 2 Update Won't Include Release Date - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Techland last week announced it will be providing an update on the developer of Dying Light 2 next Wednesday, March 17. This is the first bit of new information on the game since it was delayed in January 2020.

Techland community manager Uncy_Techland on the game's Discord and posted to Reddit said a release date for the game will not be announced in the developer update, but also said the game was not canceled.

"I can say already that there won't be a release date announcement, but there will be more than simple 'the development is going smoothly,' said Uncy_Techland.

"You as the community will have a better understanding of what's going on and hopefully it will make the wait a little bit easier."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

