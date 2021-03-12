Dying Light 2 Update Coming March 17 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Dying Light 2 was announced at E3 2018 and was originally going to launch in Spring 2020, however, it was delayed. Since the delay, we have heard little about the game. Though, the Collector's Edition was leaked in January.

Developer Techland via Twitter announced it will be providing an update on the developer of Dying Light 2 next Wednesday, March 17.

We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.

Be sure to be with us next Wednesday.



Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdV — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

