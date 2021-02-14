Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 12 - Xbox Series X|S Takes the Lead - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the Xbox Series X|S with its predecessor, the Xbox One.

The first week for the Xbox Series X|S is the week ending November 14, 2020, while for the Xbox One it is the week ending November 23, 2013.

The Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch on November 10, 2020, while the Xbox One had a staggered launch. The Xbox One launched in North America, parts of Europe, Australia, and South America on November 22, 2013, and in Japan, China, and other European countries in September 2014.

Xbox Series X|S Vs. Xbox One Worldwide:

Gap change in latest week: 33,652 - XSX|S

Gap change over last month: 132,963 - XSX|S

Total Lead: 17,340 - XSX|S

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 3,413,931

Xbox One Total Sales: 3,396,591

During week 12, the Xbox Series X|S closed the gap when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox One by 33,652 units and by 132,963 units in the last month. The Xbox Series X|S has now taken the lead and is ahead by 17,340 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.41 million units in 12 weeks, while the Xbox One has sold 3.40 million units.

Week 12 for the Xbox Series X|S is the week ending January 30, 2021 and it is the week ending February 8, 2014 for the Xbox One.

The Xbox One sold 66,888 units in its 13th week to bring its lifetime sales to 3,463,479 units. The Xbox Series X|S would need to sell just 49,548 units in its 13th week to keep up with the Xbox One.

The Xbox One crossed four million units sold in week 20, and five million units sold in week 37.

The Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in the UK in January and it has outsold the PS5 in South Africa.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

