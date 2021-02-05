By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox Series X|S was the Best-Selling Console in the UK in January

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,551 Views

Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S was the best-selling console in the UK in January, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring.

This is the third straight month where a different console was number one in the UK. The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in November and the Nintendo Switch was number one in December.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


15 Comments
UnderwaterFunktown (9 hours ago)

Now that's a suprise for sure

  +9
Chicho (8 hours ago)

3 different best selling console November PS5 december Switch january XBS, gess uk is getting some variety.

  +8
jason1637 (9 hours ago)

I'd expect the Switch to be the top seller due to next gen supply issues. Good for MS the Series X is a great console.

  +6
Helloplite jason1637 (8 hours ago)

The Switch was supply constrained in the UK throughout January. Every single unit that makes it to Amazon, Game or other online retailers is snapped up immediately.

  +2
Libara Helloplite (7 hours ago)

So has the Series S|X.

  +4
xl-klaudkil Libara (4 hours ago)

And ps5

  +3
xMetroid (7 hours ago)

Surprised it isn't the Switch or PS5, but i'm happy to see some competition. Xbox X/S has potential and deserves this.

  +5
hiccupthehuman (1 hour ago)

The US and UK will definitively be the most interesting regions to watch this gen, as it will be the two regions where any month could go to either Sony, Nintendo or Microsoft.

Much more interesting than say, Japan, where Switch will always win by a huge margin every month lol.

  +1
Mr Puggsly (15 minutes ago)

MS was holding back units to have a great month. Confirmed.

  0
Jranation (29 minutes ago)

Wow what a shocker. If it wasnt the PS5 I thought it would be the Switch.

  0
Qwark (7 hours ago)

Its a small win, but a win nonetheless

  0
Ayla (8 hours ago)

Good. God bless america.

  0
Pemalite Ayla (8 hours ago)

What does that have to do with your God or the UK?

  +2
Bristow9091 Ayla (6 hours ago)

... You do realise the UK isn't America, right? o.O

  +2
Ashadelo Bristow9091 (3 hours ago)

U.K. isn't a state in the US.... ? ^_^

  0