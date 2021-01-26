Cyberpunk 2077 Official Modding Tools Out Now - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 279 Views
CD Projekt RED has released the official modding tools for the open-world action RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.
The modding tools continuously be updated alongside game patches to ensure they remain compatible. The official modding tools and resources will help people modify and create their own experiences in the game.
Update 1.1 was recently released, which fixes several crashes and improves the memory usage in various parts of the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, and Stadia on December 10, 2020. A next-generation version will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 later this year and will be a free upgrade for those that own the PS4 and Xbox One.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
On the one side I'm happy they've released the tools this soon, but on the other hand, I'm not so happy, mostly because they waited a year to release the tools for Witcher 3, and them releasing the tools so soon for 2077, screams letting modders fix the game for them, because they could have easily done this for Witcher 3, back in 2015.
I was goint to give CDPR the benefit of doubt, but judging by the released tools, it's mostly data and very, very simple tools, which shouldn't take at all long to release. Definitely smells like outsourcing early fixing of the game to modders. This is still great, but also a sign of a troubled release.
Aye, that's why I can't shake off that feeling, because logically, their team are cut very short on time, but if they outsource their toolset to the public, and said public actually find some methods of fixing issues they currently struggle with, then CDPR can simply implement those fixes into the base game via patches.
I know this as one example, because we saw a modder create a mod for Two Point Hospital, in which they created a "blueprint" option, making it easier to copy user created rooms. The devs caught wind of the mod, and rather than removing it or doing nothing, they actually implemented that mod into the base game, and thanked the modder as a result.
I could easily see CDPR doing this, but that's only if they let go of that AAA dev pride I see plenty of AAA devs doing (especially when you're bethesda, and modders fix your game, but you're far too arrogant to implement those game fixing mods into your base games)