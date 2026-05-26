Mago: Hyperdelicious Edition Launches in Q4 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 286 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publishers Abonico Game Works, Selecta Play, and Hidden Trap, and developers Dream Potion Games and Resistance Studio have announced the retro 2D platformer, Mago: Hyperdelicious Edition, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Q4 2026.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mago: Hyperdelicious Edition is a retro-styled 2D platformer with RPG elements, featuring beautiful pixel art, original mechanics and charismatic characters. Embark on a thrilling journey as you run, jump, and wield your trusty wand to make your way through eight vibrant and diverse worlds. Each world boasts its own distinct theme, mechanics, challenging bosses, hidden secrets, and surprisingly original mini-games.

New Content Added in the Hyperdelicious Edition

New Post-Game World (Dream World) – This new world has its own world map, four new boss battles, collectibles, a new “gameplay breaker” that plays like a The Legend of Zelda dungeon, three new costumes, and a new mechanic that changes the world from dream to nightmare (changing tiles, enemies and music in real time).

– This new world has its own world map, four new boss battles, collectibles, a new “gameplay breaker” that plays like a The Legend of Zelda dungeon, three new costumes, and a new mechanic that changes the world from dream to nightmare (changing tiles, enemies and music in real time). New “Easy Mode” – The easy mode can be activated at any time. If you do, you get double health, pits don’t kill you instantly (they just send you back to the latest secure ledge) and checkpoints don’t cost orbs.

– The easy mode can be activated at any time. If you do, you get double health, pits don’t kill you instantly (they just send you back to the latest secure ledge) and checkpoints don’t cost orbs. Auto Run Feature – We have added an autorun feature that can be activated at any moment. This means that you no longer need to press the run button for the character to run.

A Nostalgic Experience Worth Your Time

A classic magical adventure with beautiful pixel art and intuitive controls. Travel a vast world with many levels, mini-games, and secret locations!

Unique Areas to Explore Each With Its Own Mechanics!

Hand-crafted levels, each with its own challenges: from colorful teapot prairie, a humongous tree guarded by a fierce centipede, ancient ruins of a mysterious civilization that rests on the back of a huge bird – this journey has it all!

You Get a Wand. You Also Get a Mecha!

Use your magic wand to purify evil from the world, solve riddles by affecting your surroundings. Some levels allow you to use a powerful mecha robot. It’s time to show the villain’s enemies what you are made of (metal, mostly)!

A Great Variety of Bosses and Enemies as Well as Collectibles to Unlock

Each level presents a different challenge, each boss—a new threat to overcome. By collecting secret orbs in each level you unlock new items and improvements. Can you find them all?

Chill in the Beautiful Town of Musicalia

Looking to take a break? In the town of Musicalia you can buy new upgrades and meet interesting characters, some you might even recognize!

An Amazing Soundtrack

Listen to a beautiful soundtrack brimming with nostalgia that will instantly bring back the nostalgia of the golden age of video games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles