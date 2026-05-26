Remedy CEO: Alan Wake and Control 'Should Have Sold More' - News

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New Remedy Entertainment CEO Jean-Charles Gaudechon in an interview with The Game Business stated Alan Wake and Control "should have sold more" and that is something they "need to fix" before releasing more games.

"We need to think more about how we are approaching our IPs as a franchise," said Gaudechon. "How do we grow the community?

"[Our deal with] Annapurna goes into making our games, our franchises shine further and reach an audience that doesn’t exist today. It’s a pity, I think Alan Wake should have sold more. Control should have sold more. To me, that’s one of the first things we need to fix, even before trying to make more games to a certain extent. First of all, maximize the potential of the ones we have, because they’re incredible. And cross-media is going to help us do that."

Gaudechon wants Remedy to double down on the games it already develops.

"Remedy is already one of the biggest game authors, with very strong signature products," he said. "Now after seeing it from the inside, there’s so much more we can give in terms of super strong authored, creative, crazy stories and gameplay. Honestly, we haven’t achieved half of the potential in terms of the products that we make."

He added, "But as franchises Control, Alan Wake, etcetera, could give a lot more. There’s a vision on thinking bigger for some of these IPs, which need to find its audience much, much further than the current audience. It’s super exciting."

Remedy's next game, Control Resonant, is set to launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and Epic Games Store.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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