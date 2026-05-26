The Witcher 3 Anniversary Stream Set for May 28 - News

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CD Projekt has announced a special anniversary stream of The Witcher 3 is set for Thursday, May 28 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK / 5:00 pm CEST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The livestream is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine expansion.

"Toussaint, the land of love and wine," said CD Projekt. "Join us on May 28th at 5 PM CEST for a special anniversary stream of The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine. Together with Kacper Niepokólczycki and Magdalena Zych, we’ll return once more to the land of knights, vineyards, and vampires!"

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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