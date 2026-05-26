Soccer Kid Collection Launches June 18 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

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Developer QUByte Interactive announced Soccer Kid Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 18.

View a trailer of the collection below:

Read details on the collection below:

Save the World Cup with your skills! Soccer Kid is a classic platformer where your ball is your weapon. Explore diverse levels, perform amazing tricks, and defeat enemies to recover the stolen trophy. This definitive edition includes the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and MS-DOS versions.

The World’s Most Famous Trophy Has Been Stolen!

Step into the shoes of Soccer Kid, a young hero on a global quest to recover the shattered World Cup trophy. Travel from the streets of England to the far corners of the globe in this unique 16-bit platformer where your soccer ball is the key to survival.

Master the Ball

Forget jumping on heads. In Soccer Kid, you must dribble, shoot, and perform headers to navigate obstacles and knock out enemies. Your ball physics are everything—keep it close or launch it for a powerful long-range strike.

Features:

Two Classic Versions: Play both the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and MS-DOS original releases in one package.

Play both the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and MS-DOS original releases in one package. Unique Combat: Use headers, volleys, and bicycle kicks to defeat wacky enemies.

Use headers, volleys, and bicycle kicks to defeat wacky enemies. Global Adventure: Explore multiple countries with diverse themes and secret areas.

Explore multiple countries with diverse themes and secret areas. Modern Preservation: Use Save States to never lose your progress again.

Use Save States to never lose your progress again. Retro Visuals: Experience the game with CRT filters and various screen aspect ratios.

Experience the game with CRT filters and various screen aspect ratios. Historical Gallery: Access a digital collection of original boxes, manuals, and vintage advertisements.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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