Microsoft No Longer Increasing Price of Xbox Live Gold, Free-to-Play Games No Longer Require Gold

Microsoft announced on Friday it was increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold and there was a huge backlash from gamers about the increase in price.

The Xbox team has provided an update and announced they will no longer be increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold and will now be making free-to-play games no longer require an Xbox Live Gold membership.

"We messed up today and you were right to let us know," said the Xbox Live Gold team. "Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.

"We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.

"If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal. New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the US, $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-months, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months."

