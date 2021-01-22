Xbox Live Gold Price Increased, February 2021 Games With Gold Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 441 Views
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for February 2021, which has been increased to 5 games, as well as a price increase for Xbox Live Gold.
The price of a one-month Gold subscription has increased by $1 to $10.99, the three-month subscription has gone up by $5 to $29.99, while the six-month subscription has jumped $20 to $59.99.
The Games with Gold for February are:
- Gears 5 ($39.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28
- Resident Evil ($19.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition ($14.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb ($9.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15
- Lost Planet 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28
Here is an overview of the games:
Gears 5
Experience the celebrated campaign and multiplayer, now fully optimized for Xbox Series X|S. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera… herself.
Resident Evil
It’s the game that defined the genre. In this remastered version, join the special forces team, S.T.A.R.S., and investigate a mysterious mansion on the outskirts of Raccoon City. Stay alert because supplies are scarce, and the living dead are all around.
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
Discover secrets, dangers, and an array of unique characters in the world of Salt. In this metroidvania-style platformer, a heroine arises out of the aether of fear to help a world on the brink of collapse. Featuring stunning handcrafted pixel art and original soundtrack compositions that bring a visual and auditory wonderland to life.
Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
It’s time to put on your fedora and help Indy recover one of the most powerful artifacts known to man. In epic, globe-spanning fashion, take on Nazis and the Asian underworld to track down the mysterious Heart of the Dragon before it falls into hostile hands.
Lost Planet 2
After 10 years removed from the original title, return to the troubled planet torn apart from the ongoing battle for thermal energy. Play four player co-op and customize your character with an arsenal of weapons and vehicles to pilot.
Here is more information on the price increase for Xbox Live Gold:
Periodically, we assess the value and pricing of our services to reflect changes in regional marketplaces and to continue to invest in the Xbox community; we’ll be making price adjustments for Xbox Live Gold in select markets. In many markets, the price of Xbox Live Gold has not changed for years and in some markets, it hasn’t changed for over 10 years.
So, what does this mean for you?
- If you’re an existing online 12-month or 6-month Xbox Live Gold member, there’s no price change. If you choose to renew your membership, it will renew at the current price.
- The price of a 1-month Gold membership is increasing $1 USD and the price of a 3-month membership is increasing $5 USD or the equivalent amount in your local market.
- If you’d like to upgrade your Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate your remaining Gold time will also convert directly to Ultimate (up to 36 months). For example, if you have 11 months of Xbox Live Gold now, and you upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, those 11 months convert to 11 months of Ultimate at no additional cost.
Members have already been notified in some regions. If you’re in a region where prices are being adjusted, you will receive an email and a message center notification over the next month letting you know what the new pricing is for your membership. Going forward, new pricing will be 1-month for $10.99, 3-months for $29.99, and 6-months for $59.99, or your local market equivalent. You can always visit your account to manage your membership, and prices won’t adjust until at least 45 days after you receive the messages.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Double the price and STILL don't allow for "free" games. $120 to play Fortnite.
Absolutely feels like a move designed to for people towards Game pass.
Thats all it is. They would have been better off lowering the price and taking away the free games and discounts. Put all the benefits on gamepass. It gives people incentive without shafting anyone IMO.
Also F2P games should be free period. MS is literally the only one charging the online fee for them.
disgusting
why would anyone want to play fortnite or apex legends or virtually any big free to play game on xbox now when they have to pay $120 per year while literally everyone else gets it for free lmao. what a backwards ass decision
Well, it's nice that they added a 5th game, and the overall GWG line-up is somewhat better than what we have been getting the last year and a half or so, but it's not good enough to justify a price increase.
Something I am confused on is that 12 months didn't seem to see a price increase. I remember they said back over the summer that 12 and 6 month options were being removed, but then they never went away, you can still buy 12 and 6 month codes at most retailers, and now this official Xbox Wire article says the price on 6 months is increasing instead of 6 months being removed. Is 12 months going away now, since it isn't getting a price increase? Or will it somehow stay at $60, the same price as 6 months?
I'm not sure. No mention of 12 months. For now it is still available for $60. At least on Amazon.
I get the feeling that Microsoft wants all of its players to pay regular fees to play games. Remember when they attempted to make the XOne always online and not be able to play second hand games? Hopefully this will backfire too
Remember when some people thought they were going to cancel fees for Xbox Live Gold and make online play free? Now the price has essentially doubled. Xbox provides Amazing value alright...
Yeah that was a weird period of time. Removing the Year option meant they were going free and everyone would follow.
XBox still has the best value in most areas, that has not changed. Just in the past two months I played over 200 bucks worth of recently released games, and only had to pay 30. Not to mention MS rewards, which is even more value on top of that.
However this move is just a cheap way to try and push people to Ultimate, and I don't agree with it. If all you want in online play, you are getting shafted and that is BS. It is like they are punishing you for not wanting gamepass. You either save a ton (if you play enough games to justify it), or you pay more for a basic online sub. Hopefully people are loud enough to have them change it before it goes live. While MS is making A LOT of great moves, they are in no place to be making dumb choices like this.