PS5 Had the Biggest Console Launch in History, Says PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan - Sales

/ 382 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan during Sony's CES press conference announced the PlayStation 5 was the biggest launch ever for Sony and was the biggest video game console launch in history.

He did not provide any exact figures during the announcement. He did mention PlayStation IPs expanding to new audiences with the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and The Last of Us HBO series.

The PlayStation 5 has sold through an estimated 4.48 million units through December 26, according to VGChartz estimates.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO Jim Ryan stated at the CES press conference today that the PS5 was the most successful launch for the company and the biggest console launch of all time.



No actual sales figures provided and technically this comment is nothing new. pic.twitter.com/B8nLYwVGQj — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 11, 2021

No game news or updates, but Ryan did highlight that Sony's IP is expanding to new audiences with the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland later this year, and The Last of Us series coming to HBO. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 11, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles